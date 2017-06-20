Thief caught on tape brazenly breaking into and stealing from Burbank bicycle shop

A Burbank bicycle shop was the target of a brazen theft early Monday morning after someone broke through the store’s window and walked away with a pair of bikes.

Surveillance footage captured an unknown person walking up to H & S Bicycles on 509 N. Victory Blvd. around 2:17 a.m. and throwing an object at the store’s large front window before breaking it down with his or her arm. The person then grabbed a bike and briefly rode away from the store before returning and grabbing a second one.

Robert Stotts, who owns the store, said each of the bikes cost roughly $4,000. One is described as a navy and yellow Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt while the other is a turquoise and burgundy Rocky Mountain Altitude.

Surveillance footage shows an unknown person breaking into a Burbank bicycle shop and stealing a bike. Surveillance footage shows an unknown person breaking into a Burbank bicycle shop and stealing a bike. See more videos

According to Stotts, whose family has owned the business for nearly 18 years, the Altitude isn’t widely available in Southern California.

“It’s probably one of out of five bikes here in Southern California right now because they’re just so new,” he said. “So that model is particular very rare right now.”

It’s not the first time the store has been targeted either. Stotts said the latest incident is probably the third in the last six months.

On June 5 a man was caught on tape grabbing one of several bikes, still in their boxes, being delivered to the store.

“It’s very unusual,” he said. “We do have some theft but within a six month period … that’s a lot for us.”

Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman with the Burbank Police Department, said the investigation into the theft is ongoing. Green said residents should keep a lookout for the bikes around town and in the event they appear for sale online.

Oftentimes stolen bikes will be put up for sale on sites like Craigslist for a price much lower than what they really cost, he said.

“These bikes are unique in frame color and style, they’re high-end … so we’re asking the public to keep their eyes open,” Green said.

As for the store, Stotts said new glass is being installed that will be tougher to break as well as a metal scissor gate to help lock up the storefront.

He said the store is offering a $300 reward for anyone to provide information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about thefts can contact the Burbank Police Department at (818) 238-3000.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc