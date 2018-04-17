Burbank man dies after he's thrown from his bike and hit by a passing truck

A 52-year-old man was killed in a traffic collision Monday after he was thrown from his bicycle and into the path of an oncoming vehicle, according to Burbank police.
Lenny Trinh of Burbank was riding his bicycle about 5 p.m. in a designated bike lane on Alameda Avenue between Mariposa Street and Griffith Park Drive when he struck an open car door and was ejected into traffic. Sgt. Derek Green, a Burbank Police Department spokesman, said the car's driver had parked along the curb and opened the door just as Trinh was passing.
Trinh was subsequently hit by a pickup traveling east on Alameda Avenue. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.
The drivers of the truck and the parked car remained at the scene and were cooperative with officers, according to Green.
He said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision.
Anyone with information about the collision may contact Burbank police at (818) 238-3100.
Twitter: @Andy_Truc