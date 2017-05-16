Bike and Walk to Work Day activities to be held on Thursday

The Burbank Transportation Management Organization will host three bike pit stops throughout Burbank on Thursday during the annual Bike & Walk to Work Day.

Members of the nonprofit will be at the downtown Burbank Metrolink Station on Front Street, on the corner of Orange Grove Avenue and Third Street and at the Pointe at 2900 W. Alameda Ave., and they will be encouraging commuters to consider riding their bicycles to work and live a healthier lifestyle.

Representatives will be at those locations from 7 to 10 a.m.

“As Clean Air Month is promoted throughout the country, here in Burbank, we want to use this event to thank the bikers and walkers for doing their part to clean the air and contribute to a healthy lifestyle,” said Adam Gilbert, co-chair of the organization’s Clean Air Month Committee. “We hope people will continue to see the benefits of getting out of their car and walking and biking to work throughout the year.”

There are giveaways and activities scheduled at the Pointe from the event’s sponsors, which include Walk Bike Burbank, Providence St. Joseph Medical Center, the Burbank Community YMCA and Velofix. There will be opportunities for someone to win a folding commuter bicycle from Dahon and a Fitbit Charge 2 activity tracker.

anthonyclark.carpio@latimes.com

Twitter: @acocarpio