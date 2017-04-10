Bicyclist killed in crash with car wasn't wearing a helmet, police say

A 74-year-old Burbank man died Friday afternoon after being struck by a car while riding his bike.

Jin Soo Oh was riding east on Empire Avenue around 2:35 p.m. when he was hit by a car making a right turn onto the westbound lane of Empire from Frederic Street. Burbank Police Sgt. Derek Green said Oh was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision and suffered a head injury.

Oh was taken to Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the car stayed behind and was cooperative with officers, according to Green. He said drugs and alcohol are not factors in the collision and the driver has not been cited or arrested.

The collision remains under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed it is encouraged to call Burbank police at (818) 238-3100.

