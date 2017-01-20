Skaters, cyclists gear up for a BMX Biketacular at Valley Park

City parks officials are hoping for some clear weather next week as they gear up for the upcoming BMX Biketacular at the Burbank Skate Park at Valley Park.

From 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, BMX-style bike riders, skaters and scooter users can use the facility for free, according to Noah Altman, a recreation coordinator with the city's parks department.

Regularly, on most days, the facility charges residents $3 and nonresidents $5 to use the skate park, but the upcoming event allows anyone looking to ride or skate a chance to do so with some additional fanfare.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

"There's going to be some face-painting, some carnival games, and we might try to do a best-trick contest," Altman said.

He said that the city's Park and Recreation Department has been organizing events such as the BMX Biketacular for several years and have multiple events throughout the year that highlight bike riders, skaters and those using scooters.

"There's usually specific times when each group can use the park and use their specific mediums," he said. "Some days are skate days, while other days are just for BMX. So we try to have an event for each group and allow everyone to use the park."

The Burbank Skate Park is located at 1625 N. Valley St.

For more information, call (818) 238-5390.

--

Anthony Clark Carpio, anthonyclark.carpio@latimes.com

Twitter: @acocarpio