1 of 3 bodies found in a car in Burbank identified as missing Bakersfield man

Authorities have released the identity of one of three men who were found dead in a parked car along a secluded Burbank street on Tuesday as detectives continue to investigate the possible events that led to the grim discovery.
Jan Carlos Amiama, 21, was one of three men who were reported missing from the Bakersfield area over the weekend.
According to Amiama's family, he was traveling to a Riverside home with his brother Lucas and friend Carlos Lopez.
A positive identification of the other two bodies is pending and a cause of death has yet to be determined, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office. The deaths are being investigated as homicides.
Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman with the Burbank Police Department, said detectives are working in concert with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department in investigating a home in the 5200 block of Stone Avenue where Amiama was said to have gone with the other two men.
A search warrant for the property was issued Wednesday evening because it is a "location of interest," according to Green.
"It is unclear what connection the property may have to the missing individuals from Bakersfield and this homicide investigation," he said.
"Burbank Police Department investigators hope that a search of the property will provide further information related to this investigation," he added.
The bodies were discovered in the 1300 block of South Varney Street just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday after a parking officer responded to a report about a Jeep Patriot that hadn't been moved in a while. The officer noticed an odor emitting from the vehicle and saw a person inside who appeared to be dead.
When paramedics arrived, two more bodies were found.
The car the bodies were in, a maroon Jeep Patriot with Tennessee license plates, matches the one Amiama and the other two were using to travel.
At the time of the discovery, Green said the bodies had no obvious signs of trauma, but that the deaths were "highly suspicious" based on the street's secluded location and proximity to the 5 Freeway.
