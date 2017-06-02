Burbank business owners among those targeted in fake bomb threats

The Burbank Police Department is warning businesses to be on the lookout for fake bomb threats after several local businesses were targeted by the hoax in recent weeks.

Businesses targeted by the bogus threats have received emails and faxes warning them that explosives had been placed around the building and would detonate if they don’t pay a $25,000 ransom, said Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the Burbank Police Department, who added that the threats are part of a larger, nationwide scam.

“It’s really affecting quite a few businesses and things back East,” he said. “As far as we know here in Burbank… there hasn’t been any monetary loss.”

Green said it’s unknown where the threats are coming from, but they have all mentioned sending the ransom to a Brazilian citizen. However, he said it does not mean that Brazil is the source of the threats.

There does not seem to be any connections among the businesses, and police think the threats are sent out randomly and en masse, according to Green.

“We do know [that locally] at least an aircraft parts manufacturer was targeted and a video production company was another,” he said. “There’s not any one type [of business] that’s been targeted.”

While there is no evidence that the threats are credible, Green said residents and businesses should remain vigilant and wary of receiving messages from strangers asking to send money.

Anyone who has received similar threats is encouraged to contact Burbank police at (818) 238-3000.

