Pantless man shot with foam projectile after allegedly threatening Burbank officers with broken beer bottle

A local transient was shot with a non-lethal projectile late last month after allegedly threatening Burbank police officers outside a CVS with a broken beer bottle.
The Burbank Police Department responded to a report that a man had stolen a bottle of beer from the pharmacy at 1015 N. San Fernando Blvd. around 5:35 a.m. on Oct. 27.
When officers arrived, they found a pantless man standing outside the store with a 40-ounce bottle of beer in his hand.
The man had reportedly been in the store earlier and tried to buy beer from the store but was refused because of the early hour, according to department spokesman Sgt. Derek Green.
The man also appeared to have been drunk and was acting belligerent.
“He was harassing, yelling at customers and staff,” Green said. “[After being refused alcohol], he went outside the store and removed his clothing.”
Officers repeatedly told the man to put down the beer, but he ignored them and shattered the bottle instead, so that he held onto a large broken piece.
The man walked toward the officers with the broken glass in his hand while also throwing smaller pieces of the bottle in their direction.
At that point, according to Green, officers shot the man with a “blunt foam-impact projectile” that struck him in the ribs.
The man was stunned by the projectile and taken into custody.
He was identified as 55-year-old Bryan Radford. He was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a deadly weapon in a rude, angry or threatening manner, resisting a police officer and petty theft.
Radford is currently being held in lieu of $26,000 bail.