Seeking accreditation, Burbank police will solicit feedback from residents

Members of the Burbank Police Department are looking for residents to weigh in on how they are performing during a special public meeting next week.

The feedback is part of the department’s efforts toward reaccreditation with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. As part of the process, the commission will take public comments at 6 p.m. on Monday in Burbank’s Community Services Building, 150 N. Third St.

To become accredited, Burbank police officers are required to follow a set of 480 standards established by the commission regarding the best practices of a law-enforcement agency.

Standards include how police interact with the community, how the department handles crisis situations and the administrative processes of the department.

The department and the commission are asking the public to restrict their comments as they relate to the standards.

For people who can’t make the meeting, a phone line will be set up where comments can be called in to (818) 238-3025 from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

