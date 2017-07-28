Burbank store helps homeless women with a bra drive

In an effort to give homeless women a lift, a local store brought together a female undergarment and the funky telephone booth from the “Dr. Who” television series to hold a bra drive last Sunday.

More than 200 new bras were collected, according to Donna Ricci, owner of the store Geeky Teas and Games in Burbank, where the drive was held.

Ricci said she came up with the idea when it was announced that, for the first time, a woman will play the title role in the “Dr. Who” franchise. Response to the historic casting has been varied, but one response caught Ricci’s eye. It said, “No one wants to see a TARDIS full of bras,” referring to the time-traveling phone booth Dr. Who uses.

“I thought, ‘I do,’” Ricci said.

The bras will be distributed through homeless shelters and transitional living facilities, according to Ricci.

Geeky Teas sells a wide variety of teas. It’s also a place where people can play board games, watch movies and dabble in crafts and painting. It’s also a cat rescue.

mark.kellam@latimes.com

Twitter: @lamarkkellam