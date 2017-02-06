Burbank Educational Foundation brings back State of the Schools breakfast among its fundraising activities

For the first time in more than a decade, the Burbank Educational Foundation will host a State of the Schools breakfast next month to honor Burbank Unified's 90th anniversary.

In recent years, the foundation has provided low-cost SAT courses to students and supplied grants for teachers in need of classroom supplies, but the upcoming breakfast marks a new ambitious milestone, said Elena Hubbell, a member of the foundation who formerly served as a Burbank school board member.

Organizers have launched a "90 for 90" campaign with the goal of raising $90,000 from 90 individual $1,000 donations.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

"This will be a good way to involve parents, involve the community and bring the focus back on education in Burbank," Hubbell said.

The $90,000 will go to support science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics projects in the district, said Charlene Tabet, a school board member who has pitched in with organizing efforts.

Currently, she said more than 40 booster clubs throughout Burbank Unified raise about $4 million annually for Burbank schools.

However, if the foundation can raise a significant amount of money, it would reduce the necessity for dozens of groups to take on so much of that responsibility, while also providing money to schools in an equitable manner, she said.

"This is my dream," Tabet said. "If we do well, and raise a substantial amount, that's less [that] the individual school sites have to do."

During the breakfast, school officials will highlight the past and future of the district.

The breakfast will begin at 7 a.m. on March 9 at the Castaway restaurant, 1250 E. Harvard Road.

Tickets cost $50 each and can be purchased at burbankeducationfoundation.org.

--

Kelly Corrigan, kelly.corrigan@latimes.com

Twitter: @kellymcorrigan