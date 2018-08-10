Local breweries featured at Brew at the Zoo

More than 40 breweries, including a few from Burbank, were pouring their latest creations during the Brew at the L.A. Zoo event in Griffith Park on Friday.
Verdugo West Brewing Co. and Simmzy’s Burbank were among the craft breweries scattered throughout the park, where attendees walked around with commemorative taster glasses to test out the beers available.
Chris Walowski, head brewer at Verdugo West, said it was the brewery’s second outing to the event during the roughly 18 months the business has been open.
“We always like working with a nonprofit, and we like the L.A. Zoo,” he said. “They’re close neighbors to us, so we always want to support them. Plus, a lot of the people that attend that event live close by, so it’s a good marketing opportunity for us.”
On tap for Verdugo West that afternoon were three of its tried-and-true brews. There was the Trustworthy IPA; Gigil Pils, a rice-based pilsner that uses 20% puffed jasmine rice; and the Pool Noodle witbier, a slightly tangy beer that Walowski said was good to have on a hot summer day.
Walowski said he likes going to beer festivals such as the Brew at the L.A. Zoo because of the overwhelming support local breweries give to various nonprofits and organizations.
“We go to beer festivals or donate our beer to local nonprofits almost every weekend,” he said. “It’s nice to hang out with all the other brewers, donate our time and interact with our customers.”
Verdugo West’s brewery and taproom is at 156 W. Verdugo Ave., while Simmzy’s Burbank is located 3000 W. Olive Ave.