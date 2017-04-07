Providence High choir wins first-place award

Providence High School’s advanced choir, the Providence Singers, took home the first-place award after performing last weekend at the Heritage Festival at San Ysidro High School in San Diego, said Allison Knowles, publications coordinator for the school.

The choir also took home “Outstanding Choral Group” and “Adjudicator” awards.

Three soloists received “Maestro” awards: Daphne Policarpio, Zoe Leyretana and Alissa Goretsky.

On April 2, the choir’s director, Marisa Rawlins-Bradfield, gave birth to her newborn daughter, so she was unable to attend the festival, which was held from March 31 to April 1.

Interim director Kenneith McIntosh and accompanist Tracy Stroh helped the choir to its first-place victory, Knowles said.

