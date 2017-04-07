State Sen. Portantino to host town hall on school start time

State Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) will host a town hall meeting about a bill he introduced earlier this year — SB 328 — that would require all California middle and high school students to start the school day no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

Held in conjunction with the First District PTA, the event will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday in the Creveling Lounge at Pasadena City College, 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena.

To reserve a seat or request more information, call Portantino’s district office at (818) 409-0400.

