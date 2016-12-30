CALIFORNIA
California's pension crisis: When city retirement pays better than the job
City Council to honor Debbie Reynolds, a Burroughs High grad and former Miss Burbank

Anthony Clark Carpio
To honor the late Debbie Reynolds, Burbank Mayor Jess Talamantes said that he plans to adjourn the Jan. 10 City Council meeting in honor of the actress.

Reynolds, 84, died of a stroke Wednesday just a day after her daughter, "Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher, passed away after suffering a heart attack.

Talamantes said that he had met Reynolds a few times during his time on the City Council and was shocked to hear the news of her passing.

He added that it was only fitting that they honor Reynolds, who was a John Burroughs High School graduate and a Miss Burbank winner.

"We've always considered Debbie Reynolds as an icon that represented Burbank," Talamantes said. "We always considered her as one of our own."

Anthony Clark Carpio, anthonyclark.carpio@latimes.com

Twitter: @acocarpio

