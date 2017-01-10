Endowment at Woodbury to fund architecture scholarships

An endowment established by the San Fernando Valley chapter of AIA recently gifted a $156,000 endowment to Woodbury University's School of Architecture.

Proceeds from the endowment will go toward funding scholarships to architecture and interior architecture students at Woodbury.

The scholarships are awarded annually to undergraduate and graduate students based on their architecture program portfolios.

AIA is a professional association whose members are comprised of licensed architects and dedicated to furthering the architecture profession in local communities. Since 2001, the San Fernando Valley of AIA has awarded more than $120,000 in scholarships to approximately 120 students in the Woodbury School of Architecture.

Eleven undergraduate and graduate students from the School of Architecture have been named recipients of scholarship awards totaling $7,000.

Students William Ellsworth, Michael Turk and Jessica Gardner were each named winners of $1,000 scholarships.

Five undergraduate architecture students, including one from the School of Architecture's interior architecture program, received scholarships of $500 each. Recipients were Myint Tun, Dylan Bachar, Olga Zakharova and Kristel Marquez. Interior architecture student JunJie (Jasper) Liao was honored for his student portfolio.

Also receiving $500 scholarships were graduate students Genevieve Enriquez, Joanna Jankowska and Sarah Koshk Noei, a graduate student in interior architecture.

Mark Kellam, mark.kellam@latimes.com

Twitter: @LAMarkKellam