John Burroughs High student named grand prize finalist in Music Center’s spotlight program

John Burroughs High School senior Brighton Thomas competed against more than 1,300 students before being named one of 14 grand prize finalists in the Music Center’s 29th annual Spotlight program, which recognizes young talent in the arts.

Thomas was named a finalist in the non-classical voice category, one of several categories including acting, ballet, dance and classical and jazz instrumental, as part of the unique competition and training program.

“The Music Center’s Spotlight program is about giving young people the opportunity to grow personally and artistically, while exploring their potential in the performing arts,” said Rachel Moore, president and chief executive of the Music Center, in a statement. “Every teen who goes through this program is a winner as he or she is able to identify tangible paths toward meeting career goals.”

The high school students who participate in the program hail from across Southern California and gain feedback from professionals in their field.

Thomas was unavailable to comment.

As a grand prize finalist, she will perform with fellow finalists at the Walt Disney Concert Hall on May 23.

She is one of more than 45,000 high school students to have participated in the program since 1988.

Former participants have gone on to join or perform with American Ballet Theatre, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Metropolitan Opera, L.A. Opera, the New York Philharmonic and Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Professional ballet dancer Misty Copeland and singer Josh Groban are two of the program’s former participants.

