Mandatory evacuations ordered in Burbank brush fire

Firefighters are battling a brush fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon in the Verdugo Mountains above Burbank.

Authorities first received word of flames coming from the area near the 1000 block of Hamline Place shortly before 3 p.m. Several streets were closed near the fire including Irving and Joaquin drives, according to the Burbank Police Department.

Sometime before 3:30 p.m., the Burbank Police Department announced mandatory evacuations for homes on Viewcrest Drive and Howard Court.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc