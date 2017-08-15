Students head back to class for first day of school in Burbank

As Burbank Unified started the new school year on Monday, families arrived early at Jefferson Elementary School and congregated at the front entrance.

Parents snapped photos of their children, some holding handmade signs, reading “First day of kindergarten,” while others carried flowers for their new teacher.

This year, more than 15,000 students were welcomed back to Burbank Unified, according to a statement emailed to parents by Supt. Matt Hill and Steve Ferguson, school board president.

Alijah Francis, 5, and his mom, Cynthia Moten, sat on the front steps of Jefferson Elementary. The two had arrived early before the rush of traffic.

Unlike most days Moten said Alijah didn’t have any trouble waking up early to prepare for his day ahead.

He “jumped out of bed,” Moten said, and asked, “Are we leaving now?”

Dan Watson / Burbank Leader Fifth-grader Armine Arshakyan, left, checks in to find her classroom at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School on the Monday, Burbank's first day of school. Fifth-grader Armine Arshakyan, left, checks in to find her classroom at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School on the Monday, Burbank's first day of school. (Dan Watson / Burbank Leader)

Heads turned toward the street as Asuka Watanabe, 9, and her father Kiyo, zoomed by on their electric scooter.

Kiyo Watanabe said they usually ride their bikes to school, but today they used their scooter to avoid traffic.

As Asuka and her father headed to her new classroom, she said, “Summer was great.” She added that now she was ready to meet her new teacher and make new friends.

“I’m a little nervous, but I’m happy to be back,” she said.

In a nearby assembly room, principal Sandra De Barros welcomed kindergarten parents and shared tips to help their children flourish in school.

“It takes a village to raise your kids, and I’m excited to be part of your village,” she said.

priscella.vega@latimes.com

Twitter: @vegapriscella