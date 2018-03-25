‘Something needs to be done:’ March for Our Lives rally brings out thousands in Burbank

The local March for Our Lives rally saw scores of people walk from the Mariposa Street portion of the path to Buena Vista Street and back again, carrying banners and homemade signs adorned with messages like "Disarm Hate," "Arm teachers with resources not guns" and "Yes, guns kill." Many in the crowd chanted, "The NRA has got to go," while passing motorists honked their horns in solidarity with the march.