In Burbank, 6 cited during illegal rail-crossing crackdown

The Burbank Police Department and Metrolink officials targeted the city’s railroad-crossing scofflaws Wednesday in an effort to raise rail-safety awareness.

Officers were positioned at several major railroad crossings in the city, on the lookout for motorists or pedestrians who illegally crossed over the tracks. Burbank police said six citations were issued Wednesday morning.

The enforcement and awareness effort corresponds with Rail Safety Month, as designated by Operation Lifesaver, a national nonprofit group that works to reduce collisions and fatalities that result from illegally crossing railroad tracks.

Last month, a man in his 20s was hospitalized after his vehicle was struck by a train near Vanowen and Buena Vista streets in Burbank. Sgt. Derek Green, a police department spokesman, said witnesses told police the man tried to cross the tracks while the crossing gates were down and warning lights were flashing.

Glendale held its own enforcement campaign Tuesday, which netted three citations. Also, a man was caught walking along a set of railroad tracks.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc