As new Metrolink station nears its debut, BurbankBus will change one of its routes

Burbank will soon be changing one of the routes on its BurbankBus service to better serve travelers and commuters who will be using the new Metrolink station near the Hollywood Burbank Airport.
The City Council voted 4-0 on April 17 to eliminate its transit system's Empire-Downtown route and replace it with a new Golden State Circulator Service to align with the grand opening of the Metrolink station, which is expected to begin service on May 14, said David Kriske, assistant community development director of transportation for Burbank. Mayor Will Rogers, who died April 19, was absent prior to his death.
The new route, which will operate all day with buses at stops every 15 minutes, will go from the new Metrolink station, located on San Fernando Boulevard near Hollywood Way, down Hollywood, then east on Winona Avenue, south on Ontario Street, east on Empire Avenue, north on Lincoln Street and then north on San Fernando back to the station.
Kriske said the new route will be about $27,000 less expensive to operate than the current Empire-Downtown route, an extensive route that travels from the downtown Burbank Metrolink station and serves the northwest side of the city but not the new station on the north side of the airport.
The Empire-Downtown route is the lowest-performing route in the transit system, carrying about 1,500 passengers a month. It costs the city about $262,600 annually to operate, an average of about $14 per ride.
In addition, Kriske said city staff members are comfortable with eliminating the route because Metro has several lines — Line 94, 165 and Metro Rapid 794 — that travel to the same areas where the Empire-Downtown route made stops.
To determine its effectiveness, city staff will prepare a report after six months to tally the ridership.
Kriske said there will be a campaign to notify riders about the service chance, which will include posts on social-media accounts, posting signs at bus stops and leaving fliers on each seat of the buses.
