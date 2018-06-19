2 hospitalized in stabbing at Burbank Burger King

Two men were hospitalized late Tuesday morning in what authorities say was a random and unprovoked knife attack inside a Burbank fast food restaurant.
The incident happened just after 11 a.m. at the Burger King on 545. N. Victory Blvd. when a man armed with a knife entered the restaurant and began stabbing an elderly man who was seated inside. Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman with the Burbank Police Department, said it’s unknown what prompted the attack as the elderly man was with a pair of acquaintances at the time of the incident.
As the attack was happening, a customer in the restaurant attempted to stop it and got into a struggle with the armed man. Green said the attacker sustained several knife wounds during the struggle that were considered life-threatening.
The wounds the elderly man received were not life-threatening, he added.
Both men were transported to a hospital for treatment of their injuries while the customer who helped stop the attack was not hospitalized.
Green said witnesses at the restaurant described the attacker as possibly homeless but his identity has not been confirmed.
The investigation into the attack is ongoing and anyone with information on the incident can contact Burbank police at (818) 238-3210.
