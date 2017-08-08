Los Angeles man suspected of multiple Southland burglaries, including two in Burbank

A Los Angeles man is said to be responsible for robbing several businesses across the Southland, including two in Burbank, according to authorities.

Douglas Arevalo-Alvarado, 40, was arrested in Orange County on July 28 after being caught burglarizing a Fountain Valley jewelry store. Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the Burbank Police Department, said Arevalo-Alvarado had been wanted in connection with several burglaries in Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties.

He said the burglaries were determined to be part of a widespread crime ring.

According to Green, Arevalo-Alvarado is also behind the July 7 theft of $90,000 in merchandise from the Luxmary Handbags store on West Magnolia Boulevard in Burbank.

Police were able to link him to the multiple burglaries through a car he allegedly used during each one.

With Arevalo-Alvarado in custody, Burbank police conducted a search of a Hollywood storage unit in his name. Green said detectives discovered evidence linking him to the crimes including handbags from Luxmary as well as multiple watches stolen from the Toluca Watch Co. on West Riverside Drive in Burbank in June.

He’s currently charged with two counts of burglary, with several other charges pending.

Arevalo-Alvarado is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17.

