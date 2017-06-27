Siblings sentenced to prison for attempted Burbank burglary

Three siblings, two of whom were third-strike candidates, will spend several years behind bars after being convicted Thursday of attempting to break into a Burbank home.

The conviction comes after Donald Trotter, Destiny Trotter and Daven Trotter were arrested by Burbank police officers on the evening of Jan. 18 after an 80-year-old woman in the 3000 block of North Naomi Street reported seeing two suspicious people around her home.

Burbank Police Sgt. Derek Green said the woman was able to see the people looking into her home with a flashlight and doing something with a side gate.

According to Green, a vehicle was parked in front of the home with its brake lights on, and its driver attempted to speed away when officers arrived. Police were able to stop the vehicle and detained its three occupants.

Green said one of the siblings acted as the getaway driver, while the other two were at the woman’s house.

Officers soon discovered a broken dead-bolt lock on the home’s side gate and determined the three had attempted to break in. However, they were interrupted when the woman called 911.

The siblings were each charged with a count of attempted burglary by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. All three had been on parole for a different residential burglary at the time of the attempted break-in, Green said.

“Destiny and Donald were third-strike candidates when they were arrested,” Green said.

Donald Trotter, 23, of Lancaster was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison, while Destiny Trotter, 26, of Adelanto will spend 40 years to life behind bars. Daven Trotter, 22, of Los Angeles was given a nine-year sentence.

