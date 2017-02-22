Transient arrested on suspicion of burglarizing Burbank home and grand theft auto

A 38-year-old transient has been charged with burglary and grand theft auto after allegedly breaking into a Burbank home last Saturday, authorities said.

Nicolas Megee reportedly broke into a home in the 700 block of East Angeleno Avenue around 6:20 p.m., according to Burbank police spokesman Sgt. Derek Green. Approximately $5,000 in cash was reported stolen from the home, along with credit cards, jewelry and clothing.

A Honda Civic was also stolen from the home, Green said. Police were able to track the vehicle to downtown Burbank near San Fernando and Magnolia boulevards sometime around 7:15 p.m. because it was equipped with an anti-theft system.

Officers found Megee behind the wheel.

“Further investigation at the scene of the traffic stop led to the recovery of the stolen money taken in the residential burglary on Angeleno Avenue,” Green said. “Megee admitted to committing the burglary and was placed under arrest.”

In addition to burglary and auto theft, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office also charged Megee with trespassing after he admitted to entering another Burbank home where took a bath and cut his hair.

He is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail.

--

Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc