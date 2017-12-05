Burroughs High choirs, ensembles to showcase their talents during holiday production

More than 400 students will take part in the annual Holiday Spectacular Concert this weekend at John Burroughs High School.

The students come from the school’s vocal music, instrumental music, dance and tech crew programs.

This year’s concert will center around the theme “Frosted Windowpanes.”

It will feature the school’s four choirs — Powerhouse, Sound Sensations, Sound Waves and Decibelles — as well as the school’s wind ensemble, symphonic and concert bands and jazz ensemble.

Performances will be presented at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the auditorium at the school, which is located at 1920 Clark Ave., Burbank.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. They can be purchased at jbhsvma.com or bjhsima.org.

mark.kellam@latimes.com

Twitter: @lamarkkellam