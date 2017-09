Burbank High School’s theater department will host a yard sale on Saturday to raise funds for its future productions and programs.

The yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at Burbank High’s basketball courts, which are located off Glenoaks Boulevard.

Items in the sale will include props, costumes and items donated by families. There will also be a lemonade stand and bake sale.

