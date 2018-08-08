Car enthusiasts flock to Burbank Car Classic

Highly-modified cars, hot rods, restored classics and vehicles that have graced the silver screen were in downtown Burbank for the annual Burbank Car Classic.
More than 20,000 attendees flocked to the downtown area on Saturday to admire the roughly 200 vehicles parked along San Fernando Boulevard and Olive Avenue for the Downtown Burbank Partnership’s seventh annual car show, which promotes both the city’s rich car culture and businesses in the area, said Mary Hamzoian, the economic development manager for the city.
“The caliber and the quality of cars continues to increase year after year,” she said. “We’re just trying to add to the quality of the show and also the media factor, since we are the media capital of the world.”
There were several vehicles created by Vehicle Effects, which has made custom cars for several movies from the “Fast and the Furious” franchise. Additionally, West Coast Customs had a few of their creations on display.
Ed Levitt, an automotive expert and former actor, was at the show for the seventh time with his 1964 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight, which was at home with all the other carefully restored classic American cars.
“[The Downtown Burbank Partnership] has been inviting different kind of car clubs to the event,” Levitt said. “There were some fairly new cars there this year. One of the guys that won a trophy this year had a modified 2015 [Ford] Mustang. In the past, they would only allow cars that were from 1980 or later, but they understand that there’s more to the car culture than just old cars. It’s about people that have passion for cars, period.”
What draws more and more car enthusiasts each year, Hamzoian said, boils down to two things: location and amenities.
Because most car shows take place at a parking lot or field with dirt or grass, Hamzoian said those that register their car for the Burbank Car Classic tell her and her staff that they appreciate being in a popular urban environment.
Additionally, she has been told that having the restaurants nearby has made it easier for those attending the event — whether they have a car there or just looking around — to get a bite to eat or a drink.
“There’s a lot of shade with the trees and it’s a nice, cool area,” Hamzoian said. “Downtown itself is already so popular on the weekends, so this just adds more to its popularity, and people have really become accustomed to this event and they really like it.”