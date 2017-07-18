Car careens onto Burbank yard, drugs and alcohol possible factors, police say

Burbank police are investigating an incident that occurred Tuesday afternoon involving a car driving off a street and onto the front yard of a home, sending one person to a hospital.

The incident happened around 2:50 p.m. near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Main Street, according to Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the Burbank Police Department.

The car drove onto the front yard of the home but didn’t actually hit the structure.

Green said a female passenger was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, while police detained the male driver.

He also said the driver may have also been involved in a collision earlier in the day near Olive Avenue and Victory Boulevard.

It’s unknown if the house was occupied at the time of the incident, Green said, adding that it’s possible that drugs and alcohol were contributing factors to the collision.

The area surrounding the home was temporarily closed to traffic.

The vehicle was not drivable after jumping onto the yard, and the incident remains under investigation.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc