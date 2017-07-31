Burbank woman carjacked in Pasadena after suspect brandishes a knife

A Burbank woman was the victim of a carjacking last Wednesday in Pasadena after a man reportedly entered her vehicle and brandished a knife before driving away, police said.

The incident occurred at about 9:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of East Colorado Boulevard when the 54-year-old woman got into her 2014 white Jeep Patriot, according to Pasadena Police Lt. Mark Goodman.

Shortly after the woman entered her Jeep, the suspect opened a passenger door and sat inside the vehicle. He then took out a knife and demanded the vehicle, Goodman said.

“The victim, fearing for her safety, exited her vehicle, and the suspect got into the driver side and drove away,” Goodman said, adding that the woman was uninjured.

The Jeep had paper license plates from the Rydell car dealership in San Fernando. It is unknown if the vehicle has been recovered, Goodman said.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 20 and 25 years old with black hair and a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a red shirt.

