Burbank hillside restaurant Castaway set to temporarily close for major renovation work

The hillside Burbank restaurant Castaway will be undergoing renovations in the fall in an effort to modernize the facility.

Specialty Restaurants Corp., the company that owns the 54-year-old landmark in the Verdugo Hills, will be closing Castaway on Aug. 6 to start work on a $10-million renovation to the restaurant, said Lauren Newhouse, a company spokeswoman, in an email.

It will take the company about two months to finish renovations to the banquet rooms at the facility and about six months to finish work on the restaurant.

Specialty Restaurants officials will be working with well-known designers, one of which is Costa Mesa-based Hatch Design Group, which helped design the restaurant at the Paséa Hotel in Huntington Beach, the Islands restaurant in Monterey and the Water Grill restaurant in Los Angeles.

It has been some time since the 75,000-square-foot property has gone through changes. In June 1993, Castaway was destroyed in a fire that caused about $1 million in damages. About a year later, two of the banquet halls were up and running but more work needed to be done before it could fully reopen.

Plans for the restaurant include a new patio, new contemporary décor in all of the banquet rooms and up-to-date technology, Newhouse said.

