Dwindling block grant funds distributed to Burbank nonprofits

The federal funding that Burbank receives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has been decreasing over the years and could be cut even further in the upcoming federal budget.

However, the City Council decided to move forward with its annual plans to allocate Community Development Block Grant funding it expects to receive during its meeting last week.

Marcos Gonzalez, grants coordinator for the city’s community development department, said the city expects to receive $876,707 to distribute to Burbank nonprofits and city departments that have applied for funding. There is also $102,536 remaining in last year’s funds.

From that amount, $735,150 will be used for capital and economic development, and $145,987 will be allocated for public services. The remainder is slated for program administration costs.

Some of the economic-development projects are three street-improvement projects, helping the Boys and Girls Club of Burbank & Greater East Valley rehabilitate bungalows at Jefferson and Brett Hart elementary schools, improvements to R. Lundigan Park and helping the Burbank Temporary Aid Center’s work initiative program, according to a city staff report.

The three street-improvement projects, which were fully funded with a total of $286,000, were out of nine projects for which funding was sought. The Boys and Girls Club asked for $300,000 to fix up the bungalows, but was given about $149,000.

The improvements at R. Lundigan Park also required $300,000, but the city allocated $275,000 for the project. The Burbank Temporary Aid Center was hoping to receive $100,000 for its work-initiative program, but was awarded only $25,000.

There were 14 proposals from local nonprofits that competed for public-services funds from the grant, of which two received full funding and two did not receive any money, Gonzalez said.

BCR “a place to grow,” a nonprofit that helps those in Burbank with developmental disabilities, received about $12,000 for its extended day program, and the Burbank Noon Lions Club was given $4,000 for its eye- and ear-care programs.

The Fair Housing Council was asking for $20,000 to help pay for its services, while the Burbank Youth Center applied for $30,000 for its basketball campships program, but it was decided that neither organization would receive money this fiscal year, according to a staff report.

The Family Services Agency received $20,000 for its CARE Cottages program, though it asked for $40,000. The Burbank Temporary Aid Center was looking to get $50,000 for its homeless and needy services, but received only $15,000.

The local YMCA asked for $28,700 to help pay for its Learn, Grow, Thrive Summer Day Camp, but $12,500 was allocated for its program. The Burbank Coordinating Council hoped to receive $12,250 for its camperships, but the city gave only $4,500.

The Salvation Army asked for $10,000 for its Homeless Connection Day, an event that helps homeless people get the help they need, but received $5,000. The Burbank School District sought about $35,000 to help pay for summer youth employment, but received about $26,000.

The Boys & Girls Club was looking to receive $20,000 for its drop-in teen program, but was given $14,500. The Armenian Relief Society applied for $10,600 for its social services program, but was allotted only $2,000.

The Kids Community Dental Clinic was hoping to receive about $25,000 for its dental services program, but received $17,500. Family Promise of the Verdugos asked for about $15,000 for case management and homeless family services and was given $12,500.

anthonyclark.carpio@latimes.com

Twitter: @acocarpio