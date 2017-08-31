Burbank aims to strengthen rules regarding wireless telecommunication devices

Burbank is looking to strengthen its rules regarding how wireless telecommunication carriers — such as Verizon Wireless, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint — install their wireless network devices in the public right-of-way.

Staff members from the Burbank Community Development Department hosted a community meeting Wednesday to discuss a proposed change to the city’s municipal code regarding the encroachment permit for wireless telecommunication facilities.

Fred Ramirez, Burbank’s assistant community development director, said the city is in the process of modifying its rules regarding those devices because of pending state legislation that could potentially further limit the discretion cities have in regards to where wireless communication devices are installed.

SB 649, which is currently in the state Assembly Committee of Appropriations, aims to maintain a ministerial process when a carrier applies to install telecommunication devices in a city. What this means is that a city department, in Burbank’s case the Public Works Department, will be responsible in determining whether it should grant a permit to a carrier to install devices, said Jeff Melching, an attorney and consultant hired by the city to help address the issue.

“It’s taking away discretionary processes,” he said.

Though Burbank cannot outright deny a carrier’s application without just cause, city officials still have a say in where the devices can be located and what they look like, said Maciel Medina, an assistant city planner for Burbank.

In 2015, after nearly three years of discussion and vetting, the city adopted standards and regulations to be used when a carrier applies to install wireless telecommunication devices either on private property or in the public right-of-way, which is typically a tall light or utility pole.

The proposed change affects the regulations for devices installed in the public right-of-way, which will mimic the rules for devices installed on private property. The amendment would require carriers to fully conceal their devices to blend in with their surroundings.

In the past, carriers installed telecommunication devices that looked similar to trees, while current versions are more compact and have smaller and boxier antennas attached to utility or light poles, which some residents have said are still not aesthetically pleasing.

However, there are newer alternatives that fully conceal the antennas into the poles and have a less cluttered appearance compared to current devices.

Resident Shawna Gale said she has concerns about the older, tree-like devices currently in the city and whether or not they will be replaced by the newer, more concealed versions.

Melching said under state and federal law the carriers have no obligation to replace any existing telecommunication devices and companies can use them as long as they want.

“So, now we can have old [antennas] sitting up there along with these pretty new little poles and no one is cleaning it up,” Gale said. “We as a community should be able to do something in Sacramento to tell them that the old stuff needs to be cleaned up.”

Ramirez said he expects the proposed change to the municipal code to be heard by the City Council in early to mid-October.

