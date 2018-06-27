Bertram, Madrigal to represent Burbank, Burroughs in Pacific League

Burbank High School principal Michael Bertram and Burroughs counterpart Deborah Madrigal were selected as Pacific League voting representatives for their respective schools for the upcoming 2018-19 high school athletics season during a Burbank Unified board meeting Thursday.
Should either person be unavailable, assistant principals Steven Hubbell of Burbank and Robyn Anders of Burroughs were designated as alternates.
“On a yearly basis, we want to acknowledge our CIF reps in a public forum and in a public manner,” said John Paramo, the district’s director of secondary education.
Burbank and Burroughs are part of the eight-member Pacific League, which includes Arcadia, Crescenta Valley, Glendale, Hoover, Muir and Pasadena highs.
Burroughs and Burbank each compete in 21 sports, according to the latest CIF Southern Section figures, and field freshman, junior varsity and varsity squads that all contend within the Pacific League.
The public acknowledgment was championed by board member Charlene Tabet.
“I have to say it is quite a pleasure at [the California School Boards Assn.] to watch the excitement in Ms. Tabet’s face when she sees anything related to sports,” said Roberta Reynolds, board president.
Tabet added, “Actually, this is where that came from. I went to this session and they were like, ‘No, no, no that should be done in public. Put those names out there,’ and so here we are.”
Burroughs and Burbank have been members of the Pacific League since the beginning of the 2006-07 school year, shortly after the schools left the Santa Clarita Valley-based Foothill League.
The move has resulted in several league championships across sports for the Media City squads.
Burbank and Burroughs voted against the biggest challenge to league continuity in 2013 when Crescenta Valley’s bid to leave the Pacific League and join the Rio Hondo League was shot down.
On top of voting, Bertram and Madrigal are also responsible for immediately notifying the superintendent of any proposed or pending action that financially impacts the district.
The duo will work with Glendale High principal Benjamin Wolf, who is the Pacific League president for the upcoming school year.
Though summer practices are underway, the first games of the 2018-19 sports season are set for Aug. 13.