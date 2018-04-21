Circus Vargas returns to Burbank on Saturday with a new show called "Dreaming of Pirates" through May 7.
The big top is set up at 777 N. Front St.
The production features many performers including acrobats, flying-trapeze artists, jugglers, contortionists, clowns and motorcycle riders.
About 45 minutes before each performance, there will be an interactive preshow where children can learn circus skills such as juggling and balancing.
For more information, including ticket prices and performance times, visit circusvargas.com, call (877) 468-3861 or visit the box office at the circus location.
