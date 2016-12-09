Trio of incumbents are joined by five challengers in race for Burbank City Council seats

Burbank voters will choose from eight candidates for three open seats on the City Council during a primary election on Feb. 28.
Three of the candidates are incumbents, and five are challengers.
If a candidate receives 50% plus one of the votes, they automatically win a seat. If no one gets 50% plus one, the top four vote-getters will move on to the municipal election on April 11.
Here are the eight candidates vying for a City Council seat:
- Konstantine Anthony, 35, challenger, social media manager
- Richard Carr, 70, challenger, retired property manager
- Bob Frutos, 52, incumbent, retired police officer
- David Gordon, 61, incumbent, optometrist
- Juan Guillen, 37, challenger, business owner
- Greg Sousa, 53, challenger, studio transportation driver
- Sharon Springer, 60, challenger, nonprofit administrator
- Jess Talamantes, 64, incumbent, retired firefighter
Throughout January, the Burbank Leader will publish two candidate profiles each week about the candidates.
