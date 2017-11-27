Burbank woman identified in Friday’s fatal multi-car pileup

Authorities have identified a local woman who died as a result of a multiple-vehicle collision in Burbank Friday evening.

Delia Ortiz, 88, was a passenger in one of three cars involved in the incident. The pileup occurred around 8:10 p.m. at the intersection of Magnolia Boulevard and First Street.

According to Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the Burbank Police Department, Ortiz was in a Volvo that may have started the chain-reaction collision.

He said witnesses reported seeing the Volvo jump into oncoming traffic after striking a raised median near the intersection. The car then collided with two other vehicles before crashing into a chain-link fence on Magnolia.

The driver of the Volvo, a 78-year-old man, suffered moderate injuries.

Ortiz suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Green said a second passenger in the vehicle, an elderly woman, was also injured but is expected to survive.

During the incident, a pedestrian was struck by one of the vehicles. His injuries were minor, according to Green.

Everyone else in the other cars suffered minor injuries, as well.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision, and the exact cause remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Burbank police at (818) 238-3100.

