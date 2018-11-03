Orthopedic nurse continues to inspire others after 50 years

“We recognized that family is the center part of our care in the patient, and all the physicians recognize that as well,” she said. “We’re taking a child that may have a spine that’s not straight, a foot that’s not straight or a hip that’s dislocated, but we’re not just looking at that. We’re looking at the entire family component because you can’t put a child through something unless everybody understands what the situation is, what the surgery is going to entail and what the recovery is.”