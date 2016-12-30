Van Nuys man in custody after crashing his car into a Burbank dental office

A 26-year-old Van Nuys resident is currently in custody after his car crashed into a Burbank dental office Thursday night.
Tyler Watcher was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, according to Burbank Police Sgt. Claudio Losacco. A police helicopter spotted a black Saab driven by Watcher going west on Olive Avenue at 80 mph around 7:50 p.m., Losacco said.
The car then crashed into the front of the Olive Family Dentistry. Watcher was treated at a hospital for injuries sustained in the crash before being booked into Burbank City Jail.
Join the conversation on Facebook >>
“The Saab was impounded for 30 days and sustained extensive damage,” Losacco said. “The building also sustained substantial damage and was ‘red-tagged.’”
The officer said neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash.
--
Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com
Twitter: @Andy_Truc
MORE CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY
Court rejects city of Burbank's appeal in racial discrimination case against police detective
Burbank police on the lookout for woman suspected of stealing $24,000 worth of items from a car
Burbank men arrested after witness reportedly spots them attempting to break into apartment