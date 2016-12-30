CALIFORNIA
Van Nuys man in custody after crashing his car into a Burbank dental office

Andy Nguyen
Contact Reporter

A 26-year-old Van Nuys resident is currently in custody after his car crashed into a Burbank dental office Thursday night.

Tyler Watcher was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, according to Burbank Police Sgt. Claudio Losacco. A police helicopter spotted a black Saab driven by Watcher going west on Olive Avenue at 80 mph around 7:50 p.m., Losacco said.

The car then crashed into the front of the Olive Family Dentistry. Watcher was treated at a hospital for injuries sustained in the crash before being booked into Burbank City Jail.

“The Saab was impounded for 30 days and sustained extensive damage,” Losacco said. “The building also sustained substantial damage and was ‘red-tagged.’”

The officer said neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash.

