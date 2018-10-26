BURBANK LEADER

Burbank domestic-violence suspect taken into custody after failing to hide from police

By
Oct 26, 2018 | 2:25 PM
Burbank police say a domestic violence suspect attempted to hide from authorities in the stairwell of a medical office in the 2700 block of West Alameda Avenue. (Burbank Leader)

Residents of a Burbank neighborhood were told to shelter in place Thursday night after a domestic-violence suspect attempted to evade arrest.

Officers with the Burbank Police Department were in the 200 block of North Buena Vista Street around 8 p.m. on a domestic-disturbance call when the suspect took off from the area. Witnesses at the scene said the man had allegedly assaulted a woman earlier.

The woman did not suffer any serious injuries.

Sgt. Derek Green, a department spokesman, said officers encountered a man matching the suspect’s description who immediately ran away.

A perimeter was set up with police warning residents to stay inside and lock their doors. The man was eventually found hiding in a medical building’s stairwell in the 2700 block of West Alameda Avenue.

He was identified as 28-year-old Angel Gomez of Reseda. Green said in addition to being arrested on suspicion of domestic violence Gomez had several warrants out for his arrest.

He is currently being held in lieu of $115,000 bail.

