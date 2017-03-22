Doughnut shop owner scuffles with suspects during armed robbery

The owner of a Burbank doughnut shop was attacked early Wednesday morning during an armed robbery, according to police.

Two men wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks entered Kim’s Donuts and Coffee on Victory Boulevard around 5:25 a.m. Burbank Police Lt. Travis Irving said at least one of the men was armed with a gun.

“One suspect held the owner at gunpoint while he removed items from the owner’s pants pockets,” Irving said. “The owner grabbed the handgun and became involved in a physical struggle with the suspects.”

Join the conversation on Facebook »

The suspects then fled westbound on Magnolia Avenue. Irving said the pair might have used a white sedan to get away.

The store owner was treated by paramedics for minor injuries he sustained during the struggle.

It’s unknown if the two suspects stole anything.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Burbank Police Department at (818) 238-3210. Anonymous tips can be called in to (800) 222-8477.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc