Man robs Burbank Subway at gunpoint, walks across the street and holds up 7-Eleven, police say

Burbank police are searching for a suspected armed robber who allegedly struck a pair of businesses early Monday morning.

The first robbery occurred just after midnight when a man entered the Subway at 531 N. Hollywood Way. According to Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the Burbank Police Department, the man pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at a store employee and demanded money.

The clerk complied and handed the man an unknown amount of cash.

About 10 minutes later, the same man crossed the street to the 7-Eleven at 600 N. Hollywood Way and proceeded to rob the store at gunpoint, Green said.

The man fled from the area with cash from both businesses. A perimeter was subsequently set up by police, who were unable to find him.

According to Green, the suspect is described as being in his 30s and having a short beard.

Anyone with information on the robberies can contact Burbank police at (818) 238-3210.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc