BURBANK LEADER

Advertisement

Give your old, unused medications to Burbank police this Saturday

By
Oct 23, 2018 | 2:25 PM
Give your old, unused medications to Burbank police this Saturday
A Burbank police officer collects pills during a previous drug take back event held at the department in April 2013. This year's event will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (File Photo)

Residents who have old, unused medications can give them to the Burbank Police Department this weekend, no questions asked.

Sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, or DEA, the take-back will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in the department’s rear parking lot at 200 N. 3rd St. Anyone can drop off any expired or unwanted pills, whether they are prescriptions or over-the-counter medicine.

Advertisement

Liquid medications and needles as well as other sharp objects will not be accepted.

Burbank Police Sgt. Derek Green said the recovered drugs will then be taken by the DEA, which will dispose of them.

Advertisement

Typically, he said, the drugs recovered by law enforcement agencies are destroyed in a controlled burn.

The take-back event is meant as a way to curb drug addiction and prevent any potential overdoses, according to a statement from the DEA.

Nationwide, nearly 950,000 pounds of narcotics were recovered during a take-back event in April. In Burbank alone, around 560 pounds of drugs were recovered, according to Green.

Advertisement
Advertisement