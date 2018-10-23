Give your old, unused medications to Burbank police this Saturday

Residents who have old, unused medications can give them to the Burbank Police Department this weekend, no questions asked.
Sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, or DEA, the take-back will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in the department’s rear parking lot at 200 N. 3rd St. Anyone can drop off any expired or unwanted pills, whether they are prescriptions or over-the-counter medicine.
Liquid medications and needles as well as other sharp objects will not be accepted.
Burbank Police Sgt. Derek Green said the recovered drugs will then be taken by the DEA, which will dispose of them.
Typically, he said, the drugs recovered by law enforcement agencies are destroyed in a controlled burn.
The take-back event is meant as a way to curb drug addiction and prevent any potential overdoses, according to a statement from the DEA.
Nationwide, nearly 950,000 pounds of narcotics were recovered during a take-back event in April. In Burbank alone, around 560 pounds of drugs were recovered, according to Green.