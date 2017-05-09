Burbank police net hundreds of pounds of drugs in take-back event

With the promise of no questions asked, residents across Burbank handed in more than 450 pounds of prescription drugs to the Burbank Police Department during a special take-back event held late last month.

Held at the department’s headquarters, the event collected any and all unused prescriptions from residents with no strings attached. Roughly 472.5 pounds of drugs were collected during the four-hour event.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the department said the event was held as a way to curb any potential misuse of the unwanted drugs and to prevent any potential safety hazards, such as flushing medications down the toilet.

“Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse,” according to the statement.

The next take-back event is scheduled for Oct. 28.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc