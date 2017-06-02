Authorities looking for ‘Dual Valley Bandit’ who robbed 5 banks in May

A man who robbed a pair of banks in Burbank and South Pasadena in May has now been connected to at least three other robberies in the Southland, according to the FBI.

After committing the first two robberies on May 15, the man went on to rob a trio of banks — in North Hollywood, Woodland Hills and Tarzana — on May 27, according to a statement released by the FBI.

The man is dubbed the “Dual Valley Bandit,” because the crimes occurred in the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys. All five robberies involved the man handing a note to a bank teller that demanded cash or else he’d harm people in the building.

The man also verbally demanded money from the tellers.

In surveillance photos from several of the banks, the man can be seen wearing a baseball hat with aviator-style sunglasses.

He is described as white, around 5 feet 9 to 6 feet tall, weighing between 170 to 180 pounds and having a stubbly beard.

Courtesy of the Burbank Police Department Police said this man robbed a bank in Burbank on May 15, got into a black Ford Flex and robbed a second bank in South Pasadena about 45 minutes later. Police said this man robbed a bank in Burbank on May 15, got into a black Ford Flex and robbed a second bank in South Pasadena about 45 minutes later. (Courtesy of the Burbank Police Department)

Sgt. Derek Green, with the Burbank Police Department, said the man possibly fled from the robbery in Burbank in a nearby Ford Flex. The car is described as being black with a silver roof and rear aluminum paneling.

The investigation is ongoing and has grown to involve the Los Angeles Police Department, Burbank Police Department, South Pasadena Police Department and the FBI.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the FBI at (888) 226-8443.

