Burbank man gets 10 years in prison for fatal DUI traffic collision

A 37-year-old man received a 10-year prison sentence on Monday for the DUI pedestrian death of a woman who was killed last September while she was walking to work at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank.
Stergios Antonios Economos pleaded no contest in February to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of a drug, causing injury. While he did not enter a guilty plea, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said he admitted to inflicting great bodily injury on two people.
Authorities said Economos drove through a red light on the morning of Sept. 7 and struck 64-year-old Michelle Landes as she was traveling through a crosswalk at Alameda Avenue and Lincoln Street. Landes was on her way to to Disney, where she worked in the company's legal department as an executive assistant.
She was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, according to authorities.
After hitting Landes, Economos then struck a vehicle. Authorities said the driver of that car was injured in the collision.
