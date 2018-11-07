Measure P receives early support from voters

A proposed sales tax in Burbank was receiving support from voters Tuesday night, according to preliminary results.
Measure P, which asked Burbank voters if a three-quarter-cent sales tax should be implemented to help the city pay for deferred pension costs and growing infrastructure needs, had garnered 5,922 votes, or 60.95%, as of 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to unofficial results from the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office.
It’s estimated Measure P would generate about $20 million annually, of which no less than half would be used toward paying for infrastructure projects that have been put on the back burner — a total of roughly $470 million for various repairs and upkeep.
Burbank officials plan to address about 75% of the annual infrastructure needs each fiscal year for the next 25 years if the sales tax is approved.
That means the city would budget about $17.9 million a year to pay for various infrastructure projects.
Funds generated by the proposed sales tax would also go toward deferred pension costs.
Should the ballot measure be approved by voters, Burbank’s combined sales tax would jump to 10.25%. Currently, the city has a 7.25% state sales tax, 2% tax from L.A. County transportation measures and a quarter-cent sales tax from the county’s Measure H, designed to address homelessness.
After making several cost-saving measures internally and Burbank voters approving Measure T in June, which allows the city to continue transferring up to 7% of Burbank Water and Power’s gross annual electric sales into the city’s General Fund, city officials have turned to the proposed sales tax to aid in the city’s systemic budget deficit.
Despite cost-saving measures already in place, Burbank’s deficit is projected to grow to about $9.5 million by fiscal year 2022-23.
However, some residents have argued that the city has not cut enough, specifically from city employees’ salaries, and that a sales tax is not necessary.