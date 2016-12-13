Pedestrian killed after car crashes into a Burbank bus stop

A pedestrian was killed early Friday evening when a vehicle crashed into a Burbank bus stop near the intersection of San Fernando Boulevard and Olive Avenue, police said.

At around 5:40 p.m., a minivan crashed into the bus stop, striking 52-year-old Rodolfo Tan of Burbank.

Burbank Police Sgt. Claudio Losacco said Tan was extracted from underneath the vehicle by firefighters and transported to a local hospital. He subsequently died from his injuries.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old Glendale man, was also taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. Losacco said the driver had a stab wound to his chest prior to the crash.

It is currently unknown how and when the driver was stabbed, and police have been unable to speak with him because he remains in critical condition.

Fatal crash Photo by Ross A. Benson A van that crashed into a bus stop Friday near the intersection of San Fernando Boulevard and Olive Avenue in Burbank sits on the sidewalk. A 52-year-old man was killed in the crash. A van that crashed into a bus stop Friday near the intersection of San Fernando Boulevard and Olive Avenue in Burbank sits on the sidewalk. A 52-year-old man was killed in the crash. (Photo by Ross A. Benson) (Photo by Ross A. Benson)

Photos from the scene showed the silver vehicle on the sidewalk and up against the bus stop, facing against the flow of traffic.

Losacco said that prior to the incident the van was traveling west on Olive at a high rate of speed before jumping the curb and hitting Tan.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

“Drug, alcohol, speed — always in a collision of this nature where someone’s life has been taken — all those factors will be taken into consideration by the investigators,” Losacco said.

--

Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc