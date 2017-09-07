Woman killed while crossing Burbank street, suspects detained

Alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in a fatal traffic collision that took the life of a pedestrian Thursday morning, police said.

The incident happened sometime around 10 a.m. as a woman was struck by a vehicle while using a marked crosswalk at Alameda Avenue and Lincoln Street. Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman with the Burbank Police Department, said the woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

After striking the woman, Green said the car went on to crash into three other vehicles on the street. Responding officers detained two men who were in the vehicle.

It’s suspected the two may have been under the influence at the time of the collision, according to Green. The woman’s identity is being withheld pending notification of her family.

Alameda Avenue between Buena Vista and Keystone streets was closed for two hours as police processed the scene.

No other serious injuries were reported from the incident, which remains under investigation.

